Editor's Take | EPFO hikes rate to 8.65%

The board of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended hiking the interest by 10 basis points to 8.65 percent.
The board of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended hiking the interest by 10 basis points to 8.65 percent.

This is the first time since FY16 that the interest rate has been raised.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 05:07 pm