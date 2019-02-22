App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | EPFO hikes rate to 8.65%

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out more about the rate hike.

The board of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended hiking the interest by 10 basis points to 8.65 percent.

This is the first time since FY16 that the interest rate has been raised.

First Published on Feb 22, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #personal finance #video

