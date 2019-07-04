Editor's Take | Economic Survey 2019-20: Key Expectations

Authored by the Chief Economic Advisor and his team, the Economic Survey is the annual report card of the economy and serves an important role as a guide for the finance ministry.

Eyes will be on the growth projection for the FY19-20 because of the economic slowdown and the GDP being at 5.8 percent. It is also expected that the survey will provide a way to deal with the agrarian crisis.

In this special edition of Editor's Take Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks with Sakshi Batra on the key highlights and expectations of the Economic Survey.