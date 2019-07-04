App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Economic Survey 2019-20: Key Expectations

Eyes will be on the growth projection for the FY19-20 because of the economic slowdown and the GDP being at 5.8 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Authored by the Chief Economic Advisor and his team, the Economic Survey is the annual report card of the economy and serves an important role as a guide for the finance ministry.

Eyes will be on the growth projection for the FY19-20 because of the economic slowdown and the GDP being at 5.8 percent. It is also expected that the survey will provide a way to deal with the agrarian crisis.

In this special edition of Editor's Take Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks with Sakshi Batra on the key highlights and expectations of the Economic Survey.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economic Survey #Finance Ministry #video

