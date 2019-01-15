App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 03:25 PM IST

Editor's Take | Does plunging inflation signal policy easing?

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to find out what lower inflation means for the economy and will the RBI now change its monetary policy stance in the upcoming policy?

Moneycontrol News
CPI inflation falls to 2.19% in December which is an 18-month low. WPI Inflation falls to 3.8 percent in December compared to 4.64 percent in November 2018.

The easing price pressures, together with moderating growth, may prompt a rethink on interest rates when the Monetary Policy Committee meets next month.



First Published on Jan 15, 2019 03:20 pm

#Economy #Editor's Take #India #inflation #video

