Editor's Take | DHFL and the fresh round of NBFC concerns

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) has stopped accepting fresh deposits and put premature withdrawals from existing deposits on hold.

The company is trying to manage liquidity and navigate through multiple downgrades by credit evaluators on its debt instruments.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to understand if DHFL's move will worsen the NBFC crisis.