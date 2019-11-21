Editor's Take | DHFL: A Test Case For IBC

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan to know what is next for the Mumbai-based corporation.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of directors of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on November 20.
The regulator has also said that DHFL will be referred to the IBC.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan to know what is next for the Mumbai-based corporation.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 04:58 pm