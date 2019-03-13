App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | DGCA grounds Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury to discuss DGCA's grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Aviation regulator DGCA has decided to ground Boeing 737 Max aircraft in operation in India, following a similar move to remove the model from service in several other countries.

The aircraft was involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, killing nearly 160 passengers and crew dead. The same model was also involved in the Lion Air crash in October last year. The twin crashes have led to suspicion over design fault in the plane.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #Boeing #Boeing 737 MAX #Companies #DGCA #Economy #Editor's Take #Ethiopian Airlines #video

