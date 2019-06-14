Editor's Take | Delhi-Mumbai expressway: Backward areas of North and West India will benefit

The project is expected to be completed by 2021 and would reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Delhi by road to 12 hours.
The National Highway Authority of India started its flagship programme to connect Delhi and Mumbai via an expressway at an estimated cost of Rs 1 lakh crore.
The project is expected to be completed by 2021 and would reduce the travel time by road from Mumbai to Delhi by up to 12 hours.Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how the project will not only reduce time, but develop backward areas of states like Madhya Pradesh.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:17 pm