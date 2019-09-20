Editor's Take | Decoding Nirmala Sitharaman's corporate tax cut and boost to economy

Markets reacted positively as Nifty ended the day more than five percent higher at 11,274.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 20 announced that the effective corporate tax rate will be slashed from 30 percent to 25.17 percent.
Markets reacted positively as Nifty ended the day more than five percent higher at 11,274 and Sensex rose nearly 2,000 points to end the day at 38,014.Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary to find out how this rate cut will help the economy.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 05:12 pm