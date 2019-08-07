Editor's Take | Credit growth focus of RBI

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan about the unique rate cut by the MPC
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 7 announced the fourth consecutive rate cut.
The committee also put major focus on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to revive their credit growth.In this episode of Editor’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan about the unique rate cut by the MPC and the measures being taken by RBI for credit growth.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 06:37 pm