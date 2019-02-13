Editor's Take | CPI inflation eases to 2.05%

Retail inflation in India dropped further in January on falling food and fuel prices. The inflation rate for services like education and health also fell, bringing down the level of core inflation, after excluding volatile items like food and fuel.

Retail inflation stood at 2.05 percent in January 2019 compared with a revised 2.11 percent in December 2018, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to find out if low inflation creates room for the RBI to cut interest rates further.