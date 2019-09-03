Editor's Take | Core sector growth slows to 2.1%

Manufacturing growth also hit a 15-month low in August as highlighted by the PMI index data.
Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 percent in July, a sharp fall compared to the growth rate of 7.3 percent in the year-ago period.
This has been mainly due to a contraction in coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, according to official data released by the government on September 2.Sakshi Batra discusses the core sector data released by the government with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 04:11 pm