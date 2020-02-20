Editor's Take | Clause 6 of Assam Accord

The committee formed by the Home Ministry to recommend implementation in Clause 6 of the Assam Accord has submitted its report to the state government. It has suggested that Entire Assam be covered in the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Clause 6 was introduced in the Assam Accord to protest against the identity of people and for determining citizenship of illegal immigrants.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Associate Executive Editor of New18 Sumit Pande talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and the committee’s report.