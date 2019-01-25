Editor's Take | Chanda Kochhar, among others to be booked in Videocon case

The CBI registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the Rs 3,250 crore ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case on January 24.

The agency is also carrying out searches at the group headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Aurangabad.

It had registered a preliminary enquiry against Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and unidentified others in March last year.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to discuss the case and its implications.