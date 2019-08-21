App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | CG Power discloses corporate governance lapses and understated liabilities

These include advances to related and unrelated parties as well as liabilities of the company and the group potentially being understated by hundreds of crores of rupees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gautam Thapar-promoted CG Power and Industrial Solutions disclosed major governance and financial lapses.

These include advances to related and unrelated parties as well as liabilities of the company and the group potentially being understated by hundreds of crores of rupees.

Shraddha Sharma gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief, Prince Thomas, to find out more more about the corporate governance issues at CG Power and the reason behind the corresponding fall in the shares of Yes Bank.

Close
Watch the video for more. 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Business #CG Power #Editor's Take #Market news #video #Yes Bank

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.