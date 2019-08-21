Editor's Take | CG Power discloses corporate governance lapses and understated liabilities

Gautam Thapar-promoted CG Power and Industrial Solutions disclosed major governance and financial lapses.

These include advances to related and unrelated parties as well as liabilities of the company and the group potentially being understated by hundreds of crores of rupees.

Shraddha Sharma gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief, Prince Thomas, to find out more more about the corporate governance issues at CG Power and the reason behind the corresponding fall in the shares of Yes Bank.

