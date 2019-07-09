App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 03:18 PM IST

Editor’s Take | Can incentives make India a global electric mobility hub?

However, the biggest challenge will be to create a charging infrastructure so that people are assured that they can buy electric vehicles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The governments push for electric vehicles(EVs) by providing tax exemption and reducing custom duty on imports of EV parts in the 2019 Union Budget by Nirmala Sitharaman shows its intention to become a global electric mobility hub.



In this episode of the Editor's Take, Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary lays out a roadmap for electric vehicles in the country.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 03:18 pm

