Editor's Take | Budget blues causing year’s biggest fall in markets?

The markets have been falling for the past two days and reached a 2-month low on July 9.

Some factors that led to the fall are the announcements made in Budget 2019. The government had increased the surcharge on the super-rich and also increased the minimum public shareholding to 35%.

Stanford Masters chats with Moneycontrol Editor, Santosh Nair to understand if there is any respite for the market in the near future.