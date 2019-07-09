App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Budget blues causing year’s biggest fall in markets?

Some factors that led to the fall are the announcements made in Budget 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The markets have been falling for the past two days and reached a 2-month low on July 9.

Some factors that led to the fall are the announcements made in Budget 2019. The government had increased the surcharge on the super-rich and also increased the minimum public shareholding to 35%.

Stanford Masters chats with Moneycontrol Editor, Santosh Nair to understand if there is any respite for the market in the near future.
tags #Budget 2019 #India #markets #video

