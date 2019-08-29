App
Eye on india
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Big ticket FDI norms

In this episode of Editors Take, Sakshi gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury explaining the reforms the government has brought in FDI and how it will help these sectors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced a slew of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reforms on August 28.

FDI norms in sectors like coal, single-brand retail and contract manufacturing have been eased while FDI was opened up in Digital Media.

In this episode of Editors Take, Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to understand how the reforms will affect these sectors.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Business #coal mining #Commerce Ministry #FDI #India #Piyush Goyal #video

