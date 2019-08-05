Editor's Take | Revocation of Article 370 and what it means for J&K

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to understand the impact of this revocation.
Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Article 370 will be withdrawn from Kashmir on August 5.
The state of Jammu & Kashmir will now be bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to understand the impact of this revocation.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:24 pm