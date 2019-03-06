Editor's Take | An India-US trade war in the offing?

Trade tensions between the US and India are rising after the Trump administration stopped duty benefits on exports worth $5.6 billion from the country.

India said the withdrawal of the Generalised System of Preference (GSP) status would not have much impact on bilateral trade.

However, New Delhi is considering imposing retaliatory tariffs on US imports worth $10.6 billion, which may come into effect from April 1.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to discuss the trade tension between India and US.