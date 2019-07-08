App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | All about the super-rich tax proposed in Budget 2019

Only 40,000 people have a declared income of above Rs 1 crore in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In Budget 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the surcharge for those earning Rs 2-5 crore will be increased to 3 percent and for those earning above Rs 5 crore to 7 percent.

Only 40,000 people have a declared income of above Rs 1 crore in the country so this could be a move to clamp down on the people who don't disclosing their wealth.

Vandana Ramnani chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to understand the rationale behind this tax surcharge.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Tax #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.