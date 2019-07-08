Editor's Take | All about the super-rich tax proposed in Budget 2019

In Budget 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the surcharge for those earning Rs 2-5 crore will be increased to 3 percent and for those earning above Rs 5 crore to 7 percent.

Only 40,000 people have a declared income of above Rs 1 crore in the country so this could be a move to clamp down on the people who don't disclosing their wealth.