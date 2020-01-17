App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Air India Express’ secret sauce to profitability

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what’s Air India Express’ secret sauce for staying profitable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the major Indian airlines are struggling to stay afloat, Air India Express has posted a net profit for the fifth consecutive year.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what’s Air India Express’ secret sauce for staying profitable.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #Air India #Air India Express #Editor's Take #IndiGo #Jet Airways #video

