Editor's Take | After exit polls driven-rally, fundamentals drag market

A day after the exit polls suggested that the NDA would easily win a majority in the Lok Sabha, the market rallied. Nifty closed more than 400 points higher.
However, on May 21 the markets Nifty ended more than 100 points lower after briefly touching the all-time high.Vaibhavi Khanwalkar chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to find out why the markets ended lower after a big rally, a day earlier.
First Published on May 21, 2019 06:48 pm