Editor's Take | 15% shortfall in direct tax collections

Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out more about this shortfall.
Direct taxes have fallen short by 15 percent as of March 23. Generally, tax collections see an acceleration in the last week of March.
However, this acceleration may not cover up the 15 percent.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 05:23 pm