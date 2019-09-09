Editor's Take | 100 days of Modi 2.0 - Hits and misses

In this episode of Editors Take, Sakshi Batra talks with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury of Moneycontrol about key decisions taken by the Modi government.
100 days have passed since Modi 2.0 government took charge. The government has announced a slew of measures in these 100 days
However, Congress slammed the government saying that there’s been utter chaos and that there has been no development in these 100 days.In this episode of Editors Take, Sakshi Batra talks with Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol Gaurav Choudhury about key decisions taken by the Modi government.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 06:31 pm