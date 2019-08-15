Does instant delivery from online shopping harm the environment?

There are multiple studies which show that getting stuff delivered to you instantly maybe impacting the environment.
Is online shopping one of your favourite pastimes? Do you always select the instant delivery option while buying stuff from websites?
There are multiple studies which show that getting stuff delivered to you instantly maybe impacting the environment.Watch the video to find out how your online shopping habits are hurting the environment.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 15, 2019 08:25 am