coronavirus Did China Refuse Vaccines To Canada Because Of Huawei Heiress Meng Wanzhou? Three countries, China, Canada and the US, are locked in a battle over the fate of one woman. She's Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the founder of Huawei, and the company's CFO. The drama began when Meng was arrested in Canada in 2018 while leaving Vancouver for Mexico. Watch the video to find out more.