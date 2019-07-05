Decoding Budget 2019: Tax collection estimate of 18% growth is daunting, says Udayan Mukherjee

The market displayed knee jerk reaction after the surcharge on individuals having taxable income from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore increase by around 3% and 7% respectively.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget and the first budget of Modi 2.0 on July 5.
The market displayed knee jerk reaction after the surcharge on individuals having taxable income from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore increase by around 3% and 7% respectively.Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair chats with CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee to understand the market's reaction to various proposals tabled in Budget 2019.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 04:01 pm