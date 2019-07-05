App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoding Budget 2019: Tax collection estimate of 18% growth is daunting, says Udayan Mukherjee

The market displayed knee jerk reaction after the surcharge on individuals having taxable income from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore increase by around 3% and 7% respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget and the first budget of Modi 2.0 on July 5.



Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair chats with CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee to understand the market's reaction to various proposals tabled in Budget 2019.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #government #India #markets #Nirmala Sitharaman #PSU bank #video

