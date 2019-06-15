App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cricket captains who led their teams to World Cup glory

With the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup underway, here’s a look at the men who led their sides into the history books.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Australia have won the ICC Cricket World Cup a record five times with four different captains. Allan Border, Steven Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke marshaled their troops to World Cup glory.

India and West Indies are the second-most successful teams with two wins each. Legendary skipper Clive Lloyd led the Windies to both their wins in the first two years of the World Cup before Kapil Dev ended their winning streak in 1983. MS Dhoni then repeated the feat for India 28 years later.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams to lift the trophy with Imran Khan and Arjuna Ranatunga respectively.

Watch the video to find out how these leaders led their teams to World Cup glory.

First Published on Jun 15, 2019 10:57 am

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

