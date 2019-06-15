Cricket captains who led their teams to World Cup glory

Australia have won the ICC Cricket World Cup a record five times with four different captains. Allan Border, Steven Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke marshaled their troops to World Cup glory.

India and West Indies are the second-most successful teams with two wins each. Legendary skipper Clive Lloyd led the Windies to both their wins in the first two years of the World Cup before Kapil Dev ended their winning streak in 1983. MS Dhoni then repeated the feat for India 28 years later.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams to lift the trophy with Imran Khan and Arjuna Ranatunga respectively.