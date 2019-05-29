App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | World Cup memories from 1983 to 2015

Watch the video to find out Ayaz's favourite memory, all-time World Cup XI, England's fortune at the tournament and much more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ayaz Memon started covering Cricket World Cup in 1983 and has covered every World Cup since then.

We take a stroll down the memory lane and ask Ayaz about some of his favourite moments after covering nine Cricket World Cups.

He shares with Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde, the experience of watching Kapil Dev's iconic 175 from the dressing room of the Indian team.

Watch the video to find out Ayaz's favourite memory, all-time World Cup XI, England's fortune at the tournament and much more.

 
First Published on May 29, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Sports #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.