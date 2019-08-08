Cric It with Ayaz | Shreyas Iyer could add heft to Indian middle-order

The ODI series kicks off on August 8.
India started the tour of West Indies with a 3-0 sweep of the T20 series. Next in line is the ODI series, which kicks off on August 8.
In this episode of Cric It with Ayaz, Moneycontrol’s Nachiket Deuskar chats with senior journalist, Ayaz Memon to find out how the quality and quantity of pacers in the country has improved.
Memon also talks about the ODI squad, number four conundrum and much more.
Watch the video for more…Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:43 pm