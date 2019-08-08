App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It with Ayaz | Shreyas Iyer could add heft to Indian middle-order

The ODI series kicks off on August 8.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India started the tour of West Indies with a 3-0 sweep of the T20 series. Next in line is the ODI series, which kicks off on August 8.

In this episode of Cric It with Ayaz, Moneycontrol’s Nachiket Deuskar chats with senior journalist, Ayaz Memon to find out how the quality and quantity of pacers in the country has improved.

Memon also talks about the ODI squad, number four conundrum and much more.

Watch the video for more…

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #cricket #India #India vs West Indies #video #West Indies

