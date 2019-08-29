App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It with Ayaz | Rise of Indian pace bowlers is the story of the millennium; Ben Stokes has infused life into Test cricket

India take on West Indies in the second Test at Jamaica and the Ashes is tantalizingly poised at 1-1 following Ben Stokes remarkable hundred against Australia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India demolished West Indies by 318 runs in first Test against West Indies at Antigua. On same day, England scripted a stunning 1-wicket win over Australia in third Ashes Test at Headingley thanks to brilliant 135* by English all-rounder Ben Stokes in fourth innings.

Team India would now aim a series clean sweep against West Indies with a win in the second Test. The Ashes is poised a 1-1 following England's dramatic win.

In this episode of Cric It with Ayaz, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon to understand how good Ben Stokes' knock was

Close
Ayaz also talks about the major positives that India could take away from its victory over West Indies and understand if this India’s strongest Test bowling attack in recent times?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #video #West Indies

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.