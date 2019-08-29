Cric It with Ayaz | Rise of Indian pace bowlers is the story of the millennium; Ben Stokes has infused life into Test cricket

India demolished West Indies by 318 runs in first Test against West Indies at Antigua. On same day, England scripted a stunning 1-wicket win over Australia in third Ashes Test at Headingley thanks to brilliant 135* by English all-rounder Ben Stokes in fourth innings.

Team India would now aim a series clean sweep against West Indies with a win in the second Test. The Ashes is poised a 1-1 following England's dramatic win.

In this episode of Cric It with Ayaz, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon to understand how good Ben Stokes' knock was