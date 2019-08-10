Cric It with Ayaz | India's 2023 World Cup team won't have many changes

The only highlight of that match was Chris Gayle's slow innings where he got just four runs from 31 balls.
The first ODI between India and West Indies was washed out after 13 overs of the first innings. The only highlight of that match was Chris Gayle's slow innings where he got just four runs from 31 balls.
Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony chats with senior journalist Ayaz Memon to find out his view on Gayle's innings, India's squad, and the 2023 World Cup preparations.Watch the video for more...Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 11:48 am