App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It with Ayaz | India's 2023 World Cup team won't have many changes

The only highlight of that match was Chris Gayle's slow innings where he got just four runs from 31 balls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The first ODI between India and West Indies was washed out after 13 overs of the first innings. The only highlight of that match was Chris Gayle's slow innings where he got just four runs from 31 balls.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony chats with senior journalist Ayaz Memon to find out his view on Gayle's innings, India's squad, and the 2023 World Cup preparations.

Watch the video for more...

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 11:48 am

tags #cricket #India #India vs West Indies #video #West Indies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.