Cric It with Ayaz | India's 2023 World Cup team won't have many changes

The first ODI between India and West Indies was washed out after 13 overs of the first innings. The only highlight of that match was Chris Gayle's slow innings where he got just four runs from 31 balls.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony chats with senior journalist Ayaz Memon to find out his view on Gayle's innings, India's squad, and the 2023 World Cup preparations.

3 months at 289