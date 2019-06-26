App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It with Ayaz | India will secure semi-final spot by defeating West Indies

India have won four matches while one was washed away. West Indies, on the other hand, have only won a single match and lost four.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Undefeated India take on the struggling West Indies on June 27 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India have won four matches while one was washed away. West Indies, on the other hand, have only won a single match and lost four.

Windies have a very slim chance of making the semi-final spot while India need just one more victory to progress in the tournament.

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde quizzes senior journalist Ayaz Memon about the four teams that could make the semi-finals, India's next game, the starting eleven and much more

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

