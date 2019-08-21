Cric It With Ayaz | India vs West Indies 1st Test: Windies pace attack could bother Indian batsmen

India and West Indies will compete in a two-match Test series under the newly launched World Test Championship format with 120 points on offer.
India vs West Indies schedule: Where to watch, match timings, live streaming and squadsThe current no. 1 ranked Test team India, will target a positive start in the inaugural World Test Championship which will culminate in a final to decide the Test Champions at the end of a two-year cycle. In this episode of Cric It With Ayaz, senior journalist Ayaz Memon speaks about the impact that the World Test Championship will have on cricket's oldest format, how India could line-up against the Windies, the pressure on Rishabh Pant to perform and much more.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 09:01 pm