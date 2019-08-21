App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | India vs West Indies 1st Test: Windies pace attack could bother Indian batsmen

India and West Indies will compete in a two-match Test series under the newly launched World Test Championship format with 120 points on offer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Both India and West Indies get their World Test Championship campaigns underway when they square-off at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on August 22. India and West Indies will compete in a two-match Test series with 120 points on offer.

India vs West Indies schedule: Where to watch, match timings, live streaming and squads

The current no. 1 ranked Test team India, will target a positive start in the inaugural World Test Championship which will culminate in a final to decide the Test Champions at the end of a two-year cycle. In this episode of Cric It With Ayaz, senior journalist Ayaz Memon speaks about the impact that the World Test Championship will have on cricket’s oldest format, how India could line-up against the Windies, the pressure on Rishabh Pant to perform and much more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #video

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.