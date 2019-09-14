App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It with Ayaz | India vs South Africa T20I: Proteas have nothing to lose, Men in Blue will be tested

Both the teams will have the ICC T20 World Cup in the back of their mind as they start with the shorter format on September 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After steamrolling West Indies in all three formats, the Men in Blue will welcome South Africa to India for a three T20s and three Test tour.

Both the teams will have the ICC T20 World Cup in the back of their mind as they start with the shorter format on September 15.

In this episode of Cric It with Ayaz, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior journalist Ayaz Memon to find out how the teams could line up for the first T20.

Ayaz also talks about MS Dhoni's 'retirement', Hardik Pandya's return and much more.

First Published on Sep 14, 2019 11:40 am

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #MS Dhoni #video

