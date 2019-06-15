Cric It With Ayaz | ICC World Cup 2019 IND vs PAK: Will Team India make it 7-0 at Manchester?

Cricket expert Ayaz Memon previews the India vs Pakistan game speaking about team form, the weather and mood among fans in England.
India will face old foes Pakistan in their fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16.
The weather forecast for Old Trafford doesn't look good with rain expected to play spoilsport. Cricket expert Ayaz Memon who is in England to cover the World Cup gives us an insight into the weather conditions and how it might affect team selection.Speaking to Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde, Ayaz highlights what threats India will face against Pakistan, the mindset that players should adopt for such a high-pressure match and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 03:47 pm