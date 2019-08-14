Cric It with Ayaz | Being young no excuse for Pant's inconsistency, Gavaskar excelled at that age

India came out on top in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Port of Spain aided by the performances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli.

West Indies had a glimmer of hope after they bowled out the Men in Blue for 279 even after a century from Virat Kohli.

In this episode of Cric It with Ayaz, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior journalist Ayaz Memon to understand why the Windies have not been able to put up a fight.

Ayaz also shares his view on Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kohli's 100, Kuldeep Yadav and much more.

