Cric It with Ayaz | As a batsman, Rishabh Pant a better pick than Dinesh Karthik

India will take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in their fifth match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Afghanistan have lost all five of their matches in the tournament while India have won three and one match was washed out.

Ahead of the match, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde quizzes senior journalist, Ayaz Memon about India's Playing XI, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan and much more.