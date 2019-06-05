Cric It With Ayaz | 2019 Cricket World Cup: India vs South Africa preview

India will kick off their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

This will be the Proteas' third match of the tournament. They lost against England in the opening match and Bangladesh on June 2. Adding to the trouble will be Dale Steyn's departure, as he was declared unfit to take any further part and the fitness woes of Lungi Ngidi and Hashim Amla.

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde quizzes senior journalist Ayaz Memon about India's preparation, the weather conditions and much more.