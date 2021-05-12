eye-on-india COVID-19 Second Wave: Dealing With Anxiety | Moneycontrol Masterclass Episode 7 LIVE on May 14, Friday at 6 PM On the 7th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, we focus on physical health during these trying times. The COVID-19 second wave has had a debilitating impact on mental health and emotional well-being. What can companies and society do to lend a helping hand? Watch our experts LIVE on May 14, Friday at 6 PM.