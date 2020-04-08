App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | COVID-19: Is it a boon or bane for Insurance players?

In this video, Yashish Dahiya, Co-Founder & CEO, PolicyBazaar.com shares insights on implications of COVID-19 on the insurance industry, in a webcast with Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra.

Even with COVID-19, your health and life insurance policies are valid and will be honoured, according to Yashish Dahiya, Co-Founder & CEO, PolicyBazaar.com in his work from home webcast with Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra.

But will insurance firms survive the onslaught of rising healthcare costs that arise from the novel coronavirus?

Watch the video to know more.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #insurance #video

