Congress names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its leader in 17th Lok Sabha

The Indian National Congress on June 18 named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as leader of the party in the 17th Lok Sabha, reports suggest.

Chowdhury is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. He has held the seat since 1999.

He was named the Congress leader in the Lower House after party president Rahul Gandhi refused to accept the post which led to weeks of impasse, according to a report by NDTV.

Speculation was rife that Chowdhury could be given a key role after he accompanied senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to the all-party meeting on June 16, ahead of the parliament session.

He served as the President of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee from 2014 to 2018.

Speaking to the media, Chowdhury had said earlier on June 18, “Ghulam Nabi Azad ji briefed everyone about the discussions that took place in the all-party meeting. We discussed key issues and will also hold meetings with Opposition parties. No discussions on name of Leader of Opposition.”

According to reports, Kerala leader Kodikunnil Suresh, party spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also in fray.