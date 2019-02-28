Communities have weakened amid strengthening markets and governments: Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan has released a book on February 26 in which he argues that among the three pillars, society has weakened in comparison to the government and markets after the technological revolution.

In The Third Pillar, Rajan says that the technological revolution has heavily strengthened the markets and the government while leaving behind the community. He said that the only solution is a fundamental change in the system that society has been functioning over 200 years.

