you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Communities have weakened amid strengthening markets and governments: Raghuram Rajan

Rajan said that the only solution is a fundamental change.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Raghuram Rajan has released a book on February 26 in which he argues that among the three pillars, society has weakened in comparison to the government and markets after the technological revolution.

In The Third Pillar, Rajan says that the technological revolution has heavily strengthened the markets and the government while leaving behind the community. He said that the only solution is a fundamental change in the system that society has been functioning over 200 years.

Watch the video to know more...

First Published on Feb 28, 2019 01:47 pm

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

