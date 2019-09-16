Commodities@moneycontrol | 3 factors that could affect the price of crude oil

CNBC TV18 Commodity Editor Manisha Gupta decodes three factors that might cause a further surge in oil prices
Manisha Gupta
Saudi Arabia is racing to restore operations at two Saudi Aramco oil plants that were hit by drone attacks on September 14.The attacks slashed its production by a half, further leading to a sharp spike in global oil prices. CNBC TV18 Commodity Editor, Manisha Gupta, decodes three factors that might cause a further surge in oil prices.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:08 pm