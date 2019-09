Commodities@moneycontrol | 3 factors that could affect the price of crude oil

Saudi Arabia is racing to restore operations at two Saudi Aramco oil plants that were hit by drone attacks on September 14.

The attacks slashed its production by a half, further leading to a sharp spike in global oil prices. CNBC TV18 Commodity Editor, Manisha Gupta, decodes three factors that might cause a further surge in oil prices.