eye-on-india Centre not in favour of a 2020-kind of pan-India lockdown, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ruling out a nationwide lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 second wave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is not abdicating its duty of providing free vaccines at public sector hospitals. The minister also spoke on the current vaccination drive and the problems of migrant labourers. Watch the video to know more.