eye-on-india Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Ether: Catching Up On The Crypto Mania Rs 10,000 invested in Dogecoin at the start of 2021 would be worth Rs 11.50 lakhs now! Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ether, have also run up 91% and 422%, respectively since the start of this year. Here is a quick update on all that has been going on in the world of cryptocurrencies over the last few weeks.