English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos

Can private investments spur the growth cycle? Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry answers

ECONOMIC RECOVERY: K,L,U,V,W: Has the economy turned the corner? Is there a meaningful uptick in private investments to spur the growth cycle? Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry talks to Neha Bothra in an interview. What's his outlook? Stay tuned for the full interview at Moneycontrol

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #videos
first published: Feb 24, 2021 07:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.