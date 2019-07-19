App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Or Sell | Valuations of HDFC AMC will not sustain: Time to sell?

Asset management companies are a good space to sell.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

There is no clear trend, the best way to identify the opportunities would be to analyse sectors. Asset management companies are a good space to sell. All AMCs had to reduce upfront commission as per Sebi and therefore the expenses the AMC companies were reporting has automatically reduced and as a result profits are rising. Till September, we will have fantastic returns.

HDFC AMC has to divest in next 3-4 months. Currently valuations are great but it will not sustain and growth will come down, may be two quarters down the line and there will be re-rating in PE multiple. This is an ideal time to book profits. HDFC AMC will offer great value once it comes down, says Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, SAMCO Securities.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Asset Management Companies #Buy or Sell #HDFC AMC #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.