Buy Or Sell | Valuations of HDFC AMC will not sustain: Time to sell?

There is no clear trend, the best way to identify the opportunities would be to analyse sectors. Asset management companies are a good space to sell. All AMCs had to reduce upfront commission as per Sebi and therefore the expenses the AMC companies were reporting has automatically reduced and as a result profits are rising. Till September, we will have fantastic returns.HDFC AMC has to divest in next 3-4 months. Currently valuations are great but it will not sustain and growth will come down, may be two quarters down the line and there will be re-rating in PE multiple. This is an ideal time to book profits. HDFC AMC will offer great value once it comes down, says Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, SAMCO Securities.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 12:55 pm