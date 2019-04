This is the first time since August 2018 we have closed above 11600 mark.

The trend continues along with bullish candlestick pattern and the trend will remain bullish in the next few weeks to months come by.

The level of 11760 would act as a barrier. Also, the level of 12,100 will also be in contention. Immediate support for Nifty at 11475, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar - Associate Vice President at GEPL Capital.