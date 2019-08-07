Buy Or Sell | Trade with positive bias; buy Voltas, Maruti

Good amount of shorting in Nifty and Bank Nifty has been witnessed.
The levels of 10800-10780 has acted as a good support zone for the Nifty and from there we are witnessing some recovery happening in benchmark index.
We have seen good amount of shorting in Nifty and Bank Nifty. There are chances of pullback move and going ahead we expect some upmove.One can trade with a positive bias keeping a stop loss of 10,800, said Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 01:06 pm